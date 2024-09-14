Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC) Stock Price Up 0.1%

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $11.55 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 82 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 14,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.54.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.41 and a 200 day moving average of $11.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I stock. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I (NASDAQ:GTAC – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,548,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. owned about 16.93% of Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I Company Profile

Global Technology Acquisition Corp. I does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to identify a business combination target within marketplaces, FinTech, and SaaS companies in Europe, Latam, and the United States.

