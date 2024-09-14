Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Bought by Meeder Advisory Services Inc.

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,819 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,802 shares during the quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,771,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 198.3% during the second quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.63, for a total value of $137,260.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,380 shares in the company, valued at $6,614,559.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total value of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,847 shares of company stock worth $3,002,940 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $82.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.07 and a 52 week high of $87.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 230.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.18.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.64 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Gilead Sciences Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 855.56%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Gilead Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James raised Gilead Sciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.06.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences Profile

(Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.