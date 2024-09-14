GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 8.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,584 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Dollar General by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Bank & Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Dollar General in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its position in shares of Dollar General by 104.9% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Dollar General in the second quarter worth about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DG. Gordon Haskett cut shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Dollar General from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dollar General from $139.00 to $100.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Daiwa America cut Dollar General from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.95.

Dollar General Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $84.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $77.96 and a 1-year high of $168.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $112.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by ($0.09). Dollar General had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.35%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Dollar General news, Director Warren F. Bryant bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.83 per share, for a total transaction of $80,830.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 42,030 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,284.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Warren F. Bryant purchased 500 shares of Dollar General stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $80.40 per share, with a total value of $40,200.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,298,812. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

