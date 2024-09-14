GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.08 Million Holdings in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oshkosh were worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,848,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,797,000 after acquiring an additional 718,122 shares during the period. Greenhaven Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Oshkosh by 1.5% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,517,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,344,000 after purchasing an additional 36,953 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management boosted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5.5% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,950,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,274,000 after purchasing an additional 102,330 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,434,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,235,000 after buying an additional 235,496 shares during the period. Finally, CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co increased its position in shares of Oshkosh by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 884,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,484,000 after buying an additional 21,063 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OSK opened at $100.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.51. Oshkosh Co. has a 52-week low of $86.10 and a 52-week high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $6.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OSK shares. Raymond James started coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Oshkosh from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.79.

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

