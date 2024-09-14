GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.05 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 22,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $210,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 128.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $293,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of VSS stock opened at $122.17 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $119.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $99.03 and a 12 month high of $123.90.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

