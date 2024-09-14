GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Free Report) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,105 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of UMB Financial worth $3,679,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,941 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 54,848 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,771,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,358 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 58,892 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,913,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of UMB Financial by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 18,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after buying an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $102.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded UMB Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

UMB Financial Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:UMBF opened at $105.12 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $97.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.78. UMB Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $57.91 and a 12-month high of $105.72.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $390.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $384.96 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 14.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that UMB Financial Co. will post 8.98 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. UMB Financial’s payout ratio is 20.72%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Tamara Peterman bought 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $99.56 per share, with a total value of $39,425.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at approximately $737,440.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other UMB Financial news, insider Robert Brian Beaird sold 698 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.19, for a total value of $65,046.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,695.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tamara Peterman bought 396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $99.56 per share, with a total value of $39,425.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,407 shares in the company, valued at $737,440.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,846 shares of company stock valued at $3,135,439. 8.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UMB Financial

(Free Report)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.