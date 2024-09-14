GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,359 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 302 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SAIA. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Saia during the fourth quarter worth $5,802,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Saia by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 22,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $9,685,000 after acquiring an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in shares of Saia in the first quarter valued at about $2,953,000. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its position in Saia by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,828 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,656,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:SAIA opened at $432.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Saia, Inc. has a 52 week low of $341.26 and a 52 week high of $628.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $415.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $468.20.

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.00 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $823.24 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.60 million. Saia had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 12.26%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Saia, Inc. will post 13.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $480.00 price target on shares of Saia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Saia from $479.00 to $481.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Saia from $523.00 to $566.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Saia from $610.00 to $550.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $526.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.73.

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

