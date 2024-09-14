GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 950 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 46,854 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $4,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 194.2% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,423,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $621,149,000 after buying an additional 4,240,388 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in Global Payments by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,087,801 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $646,151,000 after buying an additional 132,635 shares during the period. Boston Partners increased its position in Global Payments by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,797,677 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $639,967,000 after buying an additional 12,196 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,933,000. Finally, Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Global Payments by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 1,948,128 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $247,412,000 after buying an additional 100,993 shares during the period. 89.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GPN has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Global Payments from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $157.00 to $147.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $172.00 to $158.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Global Payments to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.96.

Global Payments Price Performance

Global Payments stock opened at $110.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.91. The stock has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.98. Global Payments Inc. has a 12-month low of $91.60 and a 12-month high of $141.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.90 by $0.03. Global Payments had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 14.26%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Global Payments Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Global Payments news, CAO David M. Sheffield sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.73, for a total transaction of $166,305.23. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,531 shares in the company, valued at $2,068,087.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through two segments, Merchant Solutions and Issuer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization, settlement and funding, customer support, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security, and consolidated billing and reporting services.

