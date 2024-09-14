GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,686 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,749 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,686 shares during the quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Gold Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 141.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 367 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. 65.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $90.55 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60. The stock has a market cap of $164.22 billion, a PE ratio of 98.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.40.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.64% and a net margin of 5.30%. The business had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $145.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.95.

In other Walt Disney news, Director Calvin Mcdonald bought 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.06 per share, with a total value of $999,965.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

