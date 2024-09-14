GHP Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 13,465 Shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS)

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Free Report) by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,242 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,465 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Progress Software worth $4,842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGS. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,640 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 371 shares during the period. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 993.5% in the 1st quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 2,176 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,977 shares during the period. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Progress Software by 225,100.0% in the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progress Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $160,000.

Progress Software Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRGS opened at $57.99 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.33. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.33 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. Progress Software Co. has a twelve month low of $48.00 and a twelve month high of $60.33.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 25th. The software maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $175.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.60 million. Progress Software had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 10.29%. On average, analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Progress Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.68%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on PRGS. StockNews.com downgraded Progress Software from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 target price on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Kathryn Kulikoski sold 2,918 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $157,834.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,142 shares in the company, valued at $224,040.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ian Pitt sold 584 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $32,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,167 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $174,185. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,763 shares of company stock valued at $765,004 over the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Progress Software

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications in the United States and internationally. The company offers OpenEdge, an application development platform for running business-critical applications; Chef, a DevOps/DevSecOps automation software; Developer Tools that consists of software development tooling collection, including .NET and JavaScript UI components for web, desktop and mobile applications, reporting and report management tools, and automated testing and mocking tools; Kemp LoadMaster, an application delivery and security product offering cloud-native, and virtual and hardware load balancers; and Sitefinity, a digital experience platform foundation delivering intelligent and ROI-driving tools for marketers.

