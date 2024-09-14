Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.

Gestamp Automoción Stock Performance

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96.

Gestamp Automoción Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Mercosur, North America, and Asia. The company offers body-in-white products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Gestamp Automoción Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gestamp Automoción and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.