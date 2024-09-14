Gestamp Automoción (OTCMKTS:GMPUF) Trading Up 3.8%

Shares of Gestamp Automoción, S.A. (OTCMKTS:GMPUF – Get Free Report) were up 3.8% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $2.75 and last traded at $2.75. Approximately 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 12,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.65.
Gestamp Automoción Stock Performance
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.96.
Gestamp Automoción Company Profile
Gestamp Automoción, SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells metal automotive components in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Mercosur, North America, and Asia. The company offers body-in-white products, such as bonnets, roofs, doors, and mudguards, as well as other surface and assembly parts; and structural and crash-related elements that include floors, pillars, rails, and wheel arches.
