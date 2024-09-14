Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.19

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$2.19 and traded as high as C$2.57. Geodrill shares last traded at C$2.55, with a volume of 8,317 shares changing hands.

Geodrill Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$122.62 million, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.04 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.35, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.59.

Geodrill (TSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.14 EPS for the quarter. Geodrill had a net margin of 2.02% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of C$56.34 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Geodrill Limited will post 0.2870763 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Geodrill Company Profile

In other news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd sold 424,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$2.71, for a total transaction of C$1,150,666.00. 41.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Egypt, Chile, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional Navi, water borehole, underground, and horizontal drilling services, as well as reverse circulation and reverse circulation grade control.

