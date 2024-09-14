Genmab A/S’s (GMAB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $50.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on GMAB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $31.00 target price on shares of Genmab A/S in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Genmab A/S from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 9th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Genmab A/S from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $45.20.

Genmab A/S stock opened at $26.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.07. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $24.53 and a 1 year high of $38.80.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07). Genmab A/S had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 17.48%. The company had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $734.60 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Genmab A/S will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Genmab A/S by 137.7% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 194.0% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Genmab A/S in the 4th quarter valued at about $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.07% of the company’s stock.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

