Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $278.03

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $278.03 and traded as low as $265.00. Genmab A/S shares last traded at $266.07, with a volume of 180 shares traded.

Genmab A/S Trading Down 3.0 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $268.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $277.76.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.13 earnings per share for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 29.06% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The business had revenue of $779.50 million during the quarter.

Genmab A/S Company Profile

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

