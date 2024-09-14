General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Bought by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $6,059,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Financial Synergies Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in General Dynamics in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on GD. BTIG Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $290.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $310.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 price objective on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $330.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.06.

NYSE:GD opened at $304.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $289.87. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. General Dynamics Co. has a 1 year low of $214.53 and a 1 year high of $306.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $11.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.46 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.89% and a return on equity of 16.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.70 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 11th will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

