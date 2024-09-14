GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS) Trading Up 5.7%

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 5.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $37.41 and last traded at $37.26. 63,841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 394,960 shares. The stock had previously closed at $35.26.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WGS shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their target price on GeneDx from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on GeneDx from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen boosted their price target on GeneDx from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GeneDx in a research report on Monday, June 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Get GeneDx alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on WGS

GeneDx Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 2.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.53.

GeneDx (NASDAQ:WGS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.90 million. GeneDx had a negative net margin of 48.21% and a negative return on equity of 22.71%. Research analysts expect that GeneDx Holdings Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GeneDx

In other news, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,646,972 shares in the company, valued at $91,294,064.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other GeneDx news, CFO Kevin Feeley sold 895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.33, for a total value of $29,830.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,910 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,200.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Opko Health, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.49, for a total value of $1,724,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,646,972 shares in the company, valued at $91,294,064.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 754,197 shares of company stock worth $24,407,410 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GeneDx

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGS. Oracle Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in GeneDx by 531.7% in the 1st quarter. Oracle Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,607 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,286,000 after buying an additional 948,253 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GeneDx by 4.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 707,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,460,000 after purchasing an additional 28,678 shares in the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC raised its stake in GeneDx by 59.3% in the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 556,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,079,000 after purchasing an additional 207,027 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in GeneDx in the 2nd quarter valued at $11,335,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in GeneDx during the 2nd quarter worth $9,575,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

GeneDx Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GeneDx Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides genomics-related diagnostic and information services. The company offers Centrellis, an AI-driven health intelligence platform that integrates digital tools and artificial intelligence allowing scientists to ingest and synthesize clinical and genomic data to deliver comprehensive health insights.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GeneDx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeneDx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.