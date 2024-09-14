GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

GEE Group Stock Performance

Shares of JOB opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.49.

GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group

About GEE Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of GEE Group by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 487,880 shares of the company's stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 43,053 shares during the period. Raffles Associates LP raised its holdings in GEE Group by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raffles Associates LP now owns 9,499,638 shares of the company's stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 150,873 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GEE Group by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,163,672 shares of the company's stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 176,043 shares during the period. Finally, Cable Car Capital LLC acquired a new position in GEE Group in the 4th quarter worth about $2,843,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company's stock.

GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.

Featured Stories

