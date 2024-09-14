GEE Group (NYSE:JOB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Free Report) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
GEE Group Stock Performance
Shares of JOB opened at $0.24 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. GEE Group has a one year low of $0.23 and a one year high of $0.62. The stock has a market cap of $26.10 million, a P/E ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.49.
GEE Group (NYSE:JOB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.46 million during the quarter. GEE Group had a negative net margin of 17.66% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On GEE Group
About GEE Group
GEE Group Inc provides permanent and temporary professional and industrial staffing and placement services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Staffing Services and Professional Staffing Services. It offers placement of information technology, accounting, finance, office, engineering, engineering professionals for direct hire and contract staffing services, and data entry assistants; and temporary staffing services for industrial clients.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than GEE Group
- How to Invest in the FAANG Stocks
- Powering Your Portfolio: The Utility Sector’s Electrifying Surge
- What Are Dividend Champions? How to Invest in the Champions
- Adobe Stock Builds Long-Term Value: Consider Buying on the Dip
- Investing In Automotive Stocks
- Albemarle Jumps as Lithium Stock Buying Frenzy Takes Off
Receive News & Ratings for GEE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GEE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.