GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) in a report released on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup began coverage on GE Vernova in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. They set a neutral rating and a $183.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res upgraded GE Vernova to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set an outperform rating and a $201.50 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. They issued a buy rating and a $261.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a buy rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $203.03.

Shares of GEV stock opened at $226.01 on Friday. GE Vernova has a fifty-two week low of $115.00 and a fifty-two week high of $228.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.89.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.42 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the second quarter worth about $40,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $776,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE Vernova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,724,000. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, Armstrong Henry H Associates Inc. acquired a new position in GE Vernova during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

