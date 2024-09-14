GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance

GCMGW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 66,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.96.

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor Inc is global alternative asset management solutions provider. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. It also provides its services to investment companies, high net worth individuals, pension and profit sharing plans and state or municipal government entities.

