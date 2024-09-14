GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW) Short Interest Up 100.0% in August

GCM Grosvenor Inc. (NASDAQ:GCMGW – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
GCM Grosvenor Stock Performance
GCMGW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.70. 66,934 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,000. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.55. GCM Grosvenor has a 52-week low of $0.22 and a 52-week high of $0.96.
About GCM Grosvenor
