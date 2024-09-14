Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Shares Purchased by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 138,710 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,911 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Gartner were worth $61,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 199,062 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $89,800,000 after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 11.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 25,063 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $11,987,000 after acquiring an additional 2,560 shares during the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gartner in the fourth quarter worth $2,093,000. Madison Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 344,657 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $155,478,000 after acquiring an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 3,456.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,219,000 after acquiring an additional 2,627 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,411.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Yvonne Genovese sold 443 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.62, for a total value of $214,243.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $947,411.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James C. Smith sold 2,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.15, for a total value of $1,064,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 572,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,130,813.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,626 shares of company stock valued at $15,145,217. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Gartner Price Performance

IT stock opened at $510.56 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $475.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.31. Gartner, Inc. has a 12-month low of $323.61 and a 12-month high of $510.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $39.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 1.32.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The information technology services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.02 by $0.20. Gartner had a return on equity of 142.05% and a net margin of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.58 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.59 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Gartner from $510.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Gartner from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Gartner to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Gartner from $440.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Gartner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Gartner has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $521.00.

About Gartner

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

