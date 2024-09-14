Garden Stage (NASDAQ:GSIW) Trading 18.4% Higher

Garden Stage Limited (NASDAQ:GSIW – Get Free Report) shares rose 18.4% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.83 and last traded at $10.04. Approximately 251,971 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 546% from the average daily volume of 39,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.48.

Garden Stage Stock Down 75.5 %

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.58.

About Garden Stage

Garden Stage Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides securities dealing and brokerage, underwriting and placing, and other financial services in Hong Kong. It also offers asset management services comprising discretionary account management and fund management services. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Central, Hong Kong.

