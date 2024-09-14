Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,363,900 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the August 15th total of 7,149,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 360.7 days.

Ganfeng Lithium Group Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:GNENF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. 5,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,513. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.73.

About Ganfeng Lithium Group

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells lithium products in Mainland China, rest of Asia, the European Union, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Lithium Metal and Compound, Lithium Battery, and Lithium Ore Resource and Others. The company has interests in the Mount Marion mine located in Australia; Cauchari-Olaroz project situated in Jujuy Province, Northwest Argentina; Mariana project located in Salta Province, Argentina; Sonora project situated in Mexico; Pilbara Pilgangoora lithium-tantalum project located in Western Australia; Ningdu Heyuan mine situated in Ningdu County, Ganzhou City, Jiangxi Province; Avalonia project located in Ireland; Qinghai Yiliping lithium salt lake project situated in the Qinghai Province; Goulamina spodumene ore project located in southern Mali, Africa; PPG lithium salt-lake project located in Salta Province, Argentina; and Songshugang tantalum-niobium mine project located in Jiangxi Province.

