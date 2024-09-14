Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF) Short Interest Update

Ganfeng Lithium Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNENF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,363,900 shares, a drop of 39.0% from the August 15th total of 7,149,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 12,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 360.7 days.
Ganfeng Lithium Group Trading Down 3.4 %
Shares of OTCMKTS:GNENF traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.09. 5,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,513. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.68. Ganfeng Lithium Group has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $4.73.
About Ganfeng Lithium Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Ganfeng Lithium Group
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Can Celsius Stock Rebound? Analysts See 74% Upside Potential
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Kroger Stock is a Win-Win for Buy-and-Hold Investors
- What is a Secondary Public Offering? What Investors Need to Know
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/9 – 9/13
Receive News & Ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ganfeng Lithium Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.