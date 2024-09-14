Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galecto, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, an increase of 98.8% from the August 15th total of 8,500 shares. Approximately 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 17,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Galecto from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 10th.

Galecto Stock Down 8.6 %

Galecto stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.93. The stock had a trading volume of 119,109 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,646. Galecto has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $23.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.33. The stock has a market cap of $14.09 million, a PE ratio of -11.49 and a beta of 1.16.

Galecto (NASDAQ:GLTO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. On average, equities analysts predict that Galecto will post -23.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Galecto

Galecto, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops molecules for the treatment of fibrosis, cancer, inflammation, and other related diseases. The company's lead product candidate is GB2064, which is in Phase IIa for the treatment of myelofibrosis. It also develops GB2064, a selective oral small molecule inhibitor of LOXL2 that is in Phase 2a clinical trial for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, including cancer and myelofibrosis; and GB1211, a selective oral galectin-3 inhibitor that is in Phase IIa for the treatment of cancer, as well as in Phase Ib/IIa for fibrosis.

