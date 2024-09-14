Galantas Gold (CVE:GAL) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.09

Galantas Gold Co. (CVE:GAL – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.09 and last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 30000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
Galantas Gold Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$11.48 million, a PE ratio of -1.43 and a beta of 3.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 189.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$0.13 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.16.
About Galantas Gold
Galantas Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties primarily in Omagh, Northern Ireland. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and lead deposits. The company owns and operates a producing open-pit gold mine near Omagh, which covers an area of 189 square kilometers; and the Gairloch project that covering an area of 217 square kilometers located in the Gairloch Schist Belt.
