Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL) CEO Daniel R. Lee Sells 8,954 Shares of Stock

Full House Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) CEO Daniel R. Lee sold 8,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.08, for a total transaction of $45,486.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,588,880 shares in the company, valued at $8,071,510.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

FLL stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.88, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $176.78 million, a P/E ratio of -7.06 and a beta of 2.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.14 and its 200 day moving average is $5.09. Full House Resorts, Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $5.98.

Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $73.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.10 million. Full House Resorts had a negative net margin of 10.11% and a negative return on equity of 37.79%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Full House Resorts, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Full House Resorts in the second quarter worth $50,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Aristeia Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Full House Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $140,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Full House Resorts by 107.6% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 19,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bard Associates Inc. raised its stake in Full House Resorts by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Bard Associates Inc. now owns 36,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on FLL shares. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Full House Resorts from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Craig Hallum raised Full House Resorts to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.33.

Full House Resorts, Inc owns, leases, operates, develops, manages, and invests in casinos, and related hospitality and entertainment facilities in the United States. It operates through Midwest & South, West, and Contracted Sports Wagering segments. The company's properties include American Place in Waukegan, Illinois; Silver Slipper Casino and Hotel in Hancock County, Mississippi; Rising Star Casino Resort in Rising Sun, Indiana; Bronco Billy's Casino and Chamonix Casino Hotel in Cripple Creek, Colorado; Stockman's Casino in Fallon, Nevada; and Grand Lodge Casino, located within the Hyatt Regency Lake Tahoe Resort, Spa and Casino in Incline Village, Nevada.

