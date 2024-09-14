FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

FuelPositive Co. (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,300 shares, a decrease of 78.2% from the August 15th total of 166,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,438,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

FuelPositive Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHHHF traded down 0.00 during trading on Friday, hitting 0.03. The stock had a trading volume of 107,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,860. The company has a market capitalization of $16.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of -0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is 0.03 and its 200 day moving average is 0.04. FuelPositive has a 12 month low of 0.02 and a 12 month high of 0.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get FuelPositive alerts:

FuelPositive (OTCMKTS:NHHHF – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported -0.01 EPS for the quarter.

FuelPositive Company Profile

FuelPositive Corporation, a technology company, provides clean energy solutions in Canada. The company's clean technology solutions include green ammonia (NH3) for use in various industries and applications. Its flagship product is a green ammonia production system that takes air, water, and electricity to produce a non-polluting chemical for various applications, including fertilizer for farming, fuel for grain drying and internal combustion engines, a solution for grid storage, and an alternative for fuel cells.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FuelPositive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FuelPositive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.