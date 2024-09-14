FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM) Short Interest Up 84.6% in August

FTAI Aviation Ltd. (NASDAQ:FTAIM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 84.6% from the August 15th total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
FTAI Aviation Stock Performance
NASDAQ FTAIM traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $26.17. 1,241 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,656. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.73. FTAI Aviation has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $26.46.
FTAI Aviation Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.5938 per share. This represents a $2.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th.
About FTAI Aviation
FTAI Aviation Ltd. owns and acquires aviation and offshore energy equipment for the transportation of goods and people worldwide. It operates through two segments, Aviation Leasing and Aerospace Products. The Aviation Leasing segment owns and manages aviation assets, including aircraft and aircraft engines, which it leases and sells to customers.
