Frontier (FRONT) Price Tops $0.67

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 12.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 14th. Frontier has a total market cap of $19.48 million and approximately $565,223.79 worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Frontier has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Frontier token can currently be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00001115 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

About Frontier

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 90,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 29,174,454 tokens. The official website for Frontier is frontier.xyz. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a blockchain-based project with its native utility token, FRONT. The Frontier ecosystem is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer that facilitates interaction with multiple DeFi protocols across different blockchains. FRONT is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, used for staking, governance, and participating in protocol developments within the Frontier platform. The Frontier platform aggregates data and functionalities of multiple DeFi protocols from different blockchains. Frontier was founded by Palash Jain, Ravindra Kumar, and Vetrichelvan Jeyapalpandy. They aim to make DeFi more accessible and user-friendly.”

