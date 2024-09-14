Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU) to Issue $0.09 Monthly Dividend

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th.

Freehold Royalties Price Performance

TSE:FRU opened at C$13.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.83, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.50. Freehold Royalties has a one year low of C$12.66 and a one year high of C$15.27. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$13.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$13.92. The stock has a market cap of C$2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.43, a PEG ratio of -0.92 and a beta of 1.94.

Get Freehold Royalties alerts:

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Freehold Royalties had a net margin of 46.41% and a return on equity of 16.17%. The company had revenue of C$84.50 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Freehold Royalties will post 0.7581169 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Scotiabank cut their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$18.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$17.45.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Freehold Royalties Ltd. engages in the acquiring and managing royalty interests in the crude oil, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. Freehold Royalties Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Freehold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freehold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.