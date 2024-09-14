Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Shares Up 3.6%

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report) was up 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.59 and last traded at C$0.58. Approximately 70,196 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 211,273 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.56.

Forsys Metals Price Performance

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.79. The stock has a market cap of C$115.15 million, a P/E ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 0.78.

About Forsys Metals

(Get Free Report)

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. Its flagship project is the Norasa uranium project, which includes the Valencia and Namibplaas uranium projects located in the Republic of Namibia. The company was formerly known as Forsys Technologies Inc and changed its name to Forsys Metals Corp.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Forsys Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forsys Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.