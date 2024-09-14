Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,060,000 shares, a growth of 65.0% from the August 15th total of 642,400 shares. Approximately 3.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 121,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.7 days.

Foghorn Therapeutics Stock Up 9.5 %

Shares of Foghorn Therapeutics stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.72. 708,190 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,864. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.90 and a 200 day moving average of $6.37. Foghorn Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $2.70 and a fifty-two week high of $9.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.81 million, a PE ratio of -4.42 and a beta of 3.11.

Get Foghorn Therapeutics alerts:

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $6.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Foghorn Therapeutics

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 34.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 35,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 9,171 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $64,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Foghorn Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Foghorn Therapeutics by 30.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 18,664 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on FHTX shares. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Foghorn Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FHTX

About Foghorn Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system in the United States. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foghorn Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.