Flare Price Hits $0.0154 on Major Exchanges (FLR)

Flare (FLR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Flare has a total market cap of $742.92 million and approximately $3.91 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Flare has traded 6.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0502 or 0.00000084 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.02 or 0.00260655 BTC.

Flare Profile

Flare’s genesis date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,506,809,876 coins and its circulating supply is 48,278,770,911 coins. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official website is flare.network.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,506,810,964.55432 with 48,278,770,911.64923 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01503031 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,461,169.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Flare using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

