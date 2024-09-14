Flare (FLR) Trading 6.7% Higher This Week

Flare (FLR) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 14th. During the last week, Flare has traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Flare coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0154 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. Flare has a market capitalization of $742.07 million and approximately $4.37 million worth of Flare was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0485 or 0.00000081 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.31 or 0.00261673 BTC.

Flare Profile

Flare’s launch date was January 10th, 2023. Flare’s total supply is 102,506,810,450 coins and its circulating supply is 48,278,770,911 coins. The official website for Flare is flare.network. The Reddit community for Flare is https://reddit.com/r/flarenetworks/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Flare is medium.com/flarenetwork. Flare’s official Twitter account is @flarenetworks.

Flare Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Flare (FLR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. Flare has a current supply of 102,506,810,964.55432 with 48,278,770,911.64923 in circulation. The last known price of Flare is 0.01503031 USD and is up 2.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 76 active market(s) with $3,461,169.19 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flare.network.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flare directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flare should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flare using one of the exchanges listed above.

