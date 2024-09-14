FJ Investments LLC Has $827.64 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

FJ Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,654,850 shares of the company’s stock after selling 248,034 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 80.6% of FJ Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. FJ Investments LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $827,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,542,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,272,751,000 after buying an additional 160,184 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. Meridian Management Co. now owns 2,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Resolute Advisors LLC now owns 71,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 17.0% in the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $516.56 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The company has a market cap of $467.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $505.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $489.38.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

