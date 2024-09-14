FirstService (TSE:FSV) Sets New 52-Week High at $246.01

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$246.01 and last traded at C$245.68, with a volume of 17287 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$243.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TD Securities upgraded FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

FirstService Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$11.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 102.56, a P/E/G ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$233.07 and a 200-day moving average of C$219.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.13. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The firm had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that FirstService Co. will post 6.535647 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstService Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.337 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.43%.

Insider Transactions at FirstService

In related news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 11,500 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.35, for a total transaction of C$2,004,993.95. In other FirstService news, Senior Officer Douglas G. Cooke sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$209.60, for a total value of C$419,200.00. Also, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 11,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.35, for a total transaction of C$2,004,993.95. Insiders have sold 14,600 shares of company stock worth $2,650,750 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.28% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

