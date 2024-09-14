First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY) Shares Purchased by TMD Wealth Management LLC

TMD Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Free Report) by 52.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 327,483 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,193 shares during the period. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF comprises approximately 2.4% of TMD Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. TMD Wealth Management LLC owned 0.22% of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF worth $10,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SDVY. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 74.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 114,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,820,000 after acquiring an additional 48,991 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 197.5% during the second quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 36,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,205,000 after purchasing an additional 23,958 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its position in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares during the last quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Trueblood Wealth Management LLC now owns 62,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,077,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 23,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter.

SDVY stock opened at $34.99 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.03. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Archievers ETF has a 52 week low of $26.40 and a 52 week high of $37.25. The company has a market cap of $5.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.18.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.1503 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (SDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of small- and mid-cap US companies with historically increasing dividends and that meet various fundamental criteria. SDVY was launched on Nov 1, 2017 and is managed by First Trust.

