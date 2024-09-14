First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL) Short Interest Update

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:FTXL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 85.7% from the August 15th total of 17,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 47,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FTXL. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 353,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,846,000 after buying an additional 130,183 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 208,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares in the last quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nilsine Partners LLC now owns 185,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,477,000 after purchasing an additional 3,203 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 108,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 77,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

NASDAQ FTXL traded up $1.82 on Friday, hitting $89.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 155,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,558. First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $61.62 and a 52-week high of $107.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.34.

First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF Increases Dividend

About First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.1248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF’s previous dividend of $0.08.

The First Trust Nasdaq Semiconductor ETF (FTXL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq US Smart Semiconductor index. The fund tracks an index of the most liquid US semiconductor companies, weighted according to factors related to value, volatility and growth. FTXL was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by First Trust.

