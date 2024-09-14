First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI) Shares Acquired by Main Street Financial Solutions LLC

Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report) by 45.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,203 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,287 shares during the quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC’s holdings in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPEI. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,835,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,080,000 after buying an additional 353,767 shares during the last quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 49,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 3,270 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 146,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,700,000 after purchasing an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Magnus Financial Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 46,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balanced Rock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter worth $219,000.

Get First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF alerts:

First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

FPEI stock opened at $18.89 on Friday. First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 1 year low of $16.44 and a 1 year high of $18.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.35.

About First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF

The First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPEI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide current income and total return by investing in global institutional preferred and income-producing debt securities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FPEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPEI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Institutional Preferred Securities and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.