First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU) Short Interest Update

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 44.4% from the August 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (NASDAQ:DVLU – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 555,882 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC owned about 50.53% of First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF worth $15,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of DVLU stock traded up $0.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,652. The stock has a market cap of $32.80 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 1.18. First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $30.75. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.25 and a 200 day moving average of $28.85.

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Dividend Announcement

First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a dividend of $0.0821 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

The First Trust Dorsey Wright Momentum & Value ETF (DVLU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dorsey Wright Momentum Plus Value index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large- and mid-cap value stocks exhibiting relative strength. Holdings are weighted by value metrics. DVLU was launched on Sep 5, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

