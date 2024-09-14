First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Hovde Group

Hovde Group started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a market perform rating and a $24.00 target price on the bank’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of First Savings Financial Group from $20.00 to $26.50 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on First Savings Financial Group

First Savings Financial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $23.41 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83. The company has a market cap of $161.06 million, a P/E ratio of 21.68 and a beta of 0.74. First Savings Financial Group has a twelve month low of $13.20 and a twelve month high of $24.50.

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $17.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.60 million. First Savings Financial Group had a net margin of 6.90% and a return on equity of 8.63%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Savings Financial Group stock. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSFG – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 29,930 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.44% of First Savings Financial Group worth $501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 35.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.