First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP) Short Interest Up 72.7% in August

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a growth of 72.7% from the August 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FGBIP traded down $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $20.97. 1,145 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,398. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.10. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $15.84 and a 52 week high of $21.99.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.4219 per share. This represents a $1.69 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th.

About First Guaranty Bancshares

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.