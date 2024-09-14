First Digital USD (FDUSD) 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.52 Billion

First Digital USD (FDUSD) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. In the last week, First Digital USD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. First Digital USD has a market cap of $2.52 billion and $2.52 billion worth of First Digital USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One First Digital USD token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About First Digital USD

First Digital USD was first traded on May 29th, 2023. First Digital USD’s total supply is 2,515,962,448 tokens. First Digital USD’s official Twitter account is @fdlabshq. First Digital USD’s official website is firstdigitallabs.com.

Buying and Selling First Digital USD

According to CryptoCompare, “First Digital USD (FDUSD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. First Digital USD has a current supply of 2,515,962,448.15. The last known price of First Digital USD is 1.00064503 USD and is up 0.08 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 359 active market(s) with $4,091,419,489.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://firstdigitallabs.com/.”

