First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $36.56

First Community Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $36.56 and traded as high as $41.68. First Community Bankshares shares last traded at $41.55, with a volume of 20,322 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of First Community Bankshares in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

First Community Bankshares Trading Up 3.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $784.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.69 and its 200 day moving average is $36.56.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter. First Community Bankshares had a net margin of 28.30% and a return on equity of 11.30%.

First Community Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This is a positive change from First Community Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. First Community Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 45.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Community Bankshares

In other First Community Bankshares news, SVP Sarah W. Harmon sold 2,593 shares of First Community Bankshares stock in a transaction on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.46, for a total value of $115,284.78. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,855 shares in the company, valued at $215,853.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 3.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCBC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,947 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of First Community Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $128,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Community Bankshares during the second quarter worth about $297,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $443,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its holdings in First Community Bankshares by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 12,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 4,636 shares in the last quarter. 34.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community Bankshares

First Community Bankshares, Inc operates as the financial holding company for First Community Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement plans; and commercial, consumer real estate, and consumer and other loans.

