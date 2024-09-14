First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $29.67

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.67 and traded as high as $32.70. First Capital shares last traded at $32.70, with a volume of 1,803 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Capital in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Capital Trading Down 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.22 and a 200-day moving average of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $107.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.20 and a beta of 0.63.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 26th. The savings and loans company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.68 million during the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 22.04%.

First Capital Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. First Capital’s payout ratio is currently 30.25%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Shireman acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.93 per share, with a total value of $31,930.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,930. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in First Capital stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,123 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Articles

