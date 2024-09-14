Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT) Short Interest Down 50.0% in August

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:FNVT – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the August 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Institutional Trading of Finnovate Acquisition

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in Finnovate Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,256,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 640,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 9,347 shares during the last quarter. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Finnovate Acquisition by 79.5% during the fourth quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 408,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 180,794 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Finnovate Acquisition in the fourth quarter worth about $1,344,000. Finally, K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in Finnovate Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,248,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.92% of the company’s stock.

Finnovate Acquisition Price Performance

FNVT remained flat at $11.52 on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 2 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.35. Finnovate Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $10.80 and a fifty-two week high of $11.53.

Finnovate Acquisition Company Profile

Finnovate Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on the acquisition of Israel-related companies, including companies focused on payments, insuretech, wealthtech, regtech, digital banking, fintech as a service, banking as a service, cyber area for financial institutions, blockchain and crypto, algo-trading and exchanges, and lending and credit line platforms.

