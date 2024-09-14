Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Update

Finance of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 58,200 shares, a growth of 45.9% from the August 15th total of 39,900 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 37,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOA. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Finance of America Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in Finance of America Companies during the second quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Finance of America Companies by 2.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 112,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 97.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Finance of America Companies Stock Up 10.4 %

Shares of FOA stock traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 32,433 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,686. The company has a market cap of $112.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.55, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. Finance of America Companies has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $16.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.87.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Finance of America Companies ( NYSE:FOA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $79.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Finance of America Companies will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Finance of America Companies from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 5th.

Finance of America Companies Company Profile

Finance of America Companies Inc a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners.

Further Reading

