Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.37 Per Share

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 12th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of 0.37 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend payment by an average of 8.0% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a dividend payout ratio of 39.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.57 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 39.2%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Up 2.2 %

FITB stock opened at $42.07 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $40.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $22.49 and a fifty-two week high of $42.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.36, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22.

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by ($0.04). Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.79% and a net margin of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on FITB. Argus upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.56.

In other news, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 125,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 134,422 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin P. Lavender sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total value of $835,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 125,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,224,883.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,500 shares of company stock worth $2,269,920 in the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

