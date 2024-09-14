Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 6,652 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fiduciary Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 252,594 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 6,652 shares during the period. Comcast makes up 1.1% of Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Comcast by 7.4% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 115,703,280 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,015,737,000 after acquiring an additional 7,929,963 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Comcast in the 4th quarter worth $2,542,988,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,016,389 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,214,512,000 after purchasing an additional 8,243,302 shares in the last quarter. Harris Associates L P grew its position in Comcast by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 18,873,787 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $827,616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,671 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 11,304,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $495,694,000 after buying an additional 368,685 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.6 %

CMCSA opened at $39.55 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.36 and a 200 day moving average of $39.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.11. The company has a market cap of $153.16 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.01.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The cable giant reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.17% and a net margin of 12.46%. The business had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCSA. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Comcast from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com lowered Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. BNP Paribas downgraded Comcast from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.78.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

