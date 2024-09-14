Fiduciary Group LLC Sells 524 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Fiduciary Group LLC decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,593 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 524 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 211.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,243 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Honeywell International by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $739,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its position in Honeywell International by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $204.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $132.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $205.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $220.79.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $9.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.41 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.87% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 50.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HON shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $220.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $218.00 to $214.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Honeywell International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $175.00 to $215.00 in a report on Monday, June 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $223.13.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

