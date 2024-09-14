Fiduciary Group LLC Purchases Shares of 70,792 Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA)

Fiduciary Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf (NYSEARCA:PAAA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,618,000. Fiduciary Group LLC owned about 2.32% of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the 1st quarter valued at $400,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the second quarter worth about $428,000. Collective Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf in the first quarter valued at about $641,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 2nd quarter valued at about $671,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Pgim Aaa Clo Etf during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $719,000.

Pgim Aaa Clo Etf Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:PAAA opened at $51.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.95. Pgim Aaa Clo Etf has a 52-week low of $50.19 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

About Pgim Aaa Clo Etf

The PGIM AAA CLO ETF (PAAA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that holds USD-denominated collateralized loan obligations with AAA credit rating. Securities are selected using both top-down analysis and bottom-up research.

